Good Green - Candy Margy Hybrid Popcorn
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Good Green offers popcorn buds at a great value with our unique three eighths sizing in a variety of Hybrid strains. Enjoy a quality smoking experience while supporting a Good cause.
Good Green is a movement bringing cannabis, responsible consumers and change-making organizations together to create real, sustained progress against the War on Drugs in Black and Brown communities.
Candy Margy effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
20% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
20% of people report feeling tingly
Aroused
20% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
20% of people say it helps with fatigue
Inflammation
20% of people say it helps with inflammation
