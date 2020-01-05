Good Green - Cereal Milk Hybrid Popcorn
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
About this product
Good Green offers popcorn buds at a great value with our unique three eighths sizing in a variety of Hybrid strains. Enjoy a quality smoking experience while supporting a Good cause.
Good Green is a movement bringing cannabis, responsible consumers and change-making organizations together to create real, sustained progress against the War on Drugs in Black and Brown communities.
Cereal Milk effects
Reported by real people like you
107 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
42% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
31% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
25% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
2% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
2% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
3% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
2% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
2% of people say it helps with insomnia
