Good Green - Cheese Hybrid Popcorn
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Good Green offers popcorn buds at a great value with our unique three eighths sizing in a variety of Hybrid strains. Enjoy a quality smoking experience while supporting a Good cause.
Good Green is a movement bringing cannabis, responsible consumers and change-making organizations together to create real, sustained progress against the War on Drugs in Black and Brown communities.
Cheese effects
Reported by real people like you
1,092 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
32% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
38% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
24% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!