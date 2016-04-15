Good Green - Citrus Sap Sativa Popcorn
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Good Green offers popcorn buds at a great value with our unique three eighths sizing in a variety of Sativa strains. Enjoy a quality smoking experience while supporting a Good cause.
Good Green is a movement bringing cannabis, responsible consumers and change-making organizations together to create real, sustained progress against the War on Drugs in Black and Brown communities.
Citrus Sap effects
Reported by real people like you
135 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
48% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
