Good Green - Extreme Cream Indica Popcorn
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Good Green offers popcorn buds at a great value with our unique three eighths sizing in a variety of Indica strains. Enjoy a quality smoking experience while supporting a Good cause.
Good Green is a movement bringing cannabis, responsible consumers and change-making organizations together to create real, sustained progress against the War on Drugs in Black and Brown communities.
Extreme Cream effects
Reported by real people like you
58 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
34% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
24% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
