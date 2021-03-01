Good Green - French King Hybrid Popcorn
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product
Good Green offers popcorn buds at a great value with our unique three eighths sizing in a variety of Hybrid strains. Enjoy a quality smoking experience while supporting a Good cause.
Good Green is a movement bringing cannabis, responsible consumers and change-making organizations together to create real, sustained progress against the War on Drugs in Black and Brown communities.
Good Green is a movement bringing cannabis, responsible consumers and change-making organizations together to create real, sustained progress against the War on Drugs in Black and Brown communities.
French King effects
Reported by real people like you
8 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
25% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
12% of people report feeling uplifted
Aroused
12% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
Eye pressure
12% of people say it helps with eye pressure
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!