Good Green

Good Green - French King Hybrid Popcorn

About this product

Good Green offers popcorn buds at a great value with our unique three eighths sizing in a variety of Hybrid strains. Enjoy a quality smoking experience while supporting a Good cause.

Good Green is a movement bringing cannabis, responsible consumers and change-making organizations together to create real, sustained progress against the War on Drugs in Black and Brown communities.

French King effects

8 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
25% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
12% of people report feeling uplifted
Aroused
12% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
Eye pressure
12% of people say it helps with eye pressure
