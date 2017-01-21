Good Green - Grape Stomper Sativa Popcorn
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Good Green offers popcorn buds at a great value with our unique three eighths sizing in a variety of Sativa strains. Enjoy a quality smoking experience while supporting a Good cause.
Good Green is a movement bringing cannabis, responsible consumers and change-making organizations together to create real, sustained progress against the War on Drugs in Black and Brown communities.
Grape Stomper effects
Reported by real people like you
278 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
24% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!