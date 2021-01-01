Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Good Green

Good Green

Good Green - Hendo Cream Sativa Popcorn

About this product

Good Green offers popcorn buds at a great value with our unique three eighths sizing in a variety of Sativa strains. Enjoy a quality smoking experience while supporting a Good cause.

Good Green is a movement bringing cannabis, responsible consumers and change-making organizations together to create real, sustained progress against the War on Drugs in Black and Brown communities.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!