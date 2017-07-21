Good Green - Jet Fuel Sativa Popcorn
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Good Green offers popcorn buds at a great value with our unique three eighths sizing in a variety of Sativa strains. Enjoy a quality smoking experience while supporting a Good cause.
Good Green is a movement bringing cannabis, responsible consumers and change-making organizations together to create real, sustained progress against the War on Drugs in Black and Brown communities.
Jet Fuel effects
Reported by real people like you
440 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
47% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
17% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!