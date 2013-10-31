Good Green - Jillybean Hybrid Popcorn
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Good Green offers popcorn buds at a great value with our unique three eighths sizing in a variety of Hybrid strains. Enjoy a quality smoking experience while supporting a Good cause.
Good Green is a movement bringing cannabis, responsible consumers and change-making organizations together to create real, sustained progress against the War on Drugs in Black and Brown communities.
Good Green is a movement bringing cannabis, responsible consumers and change-making organizations together to create real, sustained progress against the War on Drugs in Black and Brown communities.
Jillybean effects
Reported by real people like you
750 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!