Good Green - L' Orange Sativa Popcorn
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Good Green offers popcorn buds at a great value with our unique three eighths sizing in a variety of Sativa strains. Enjoy a quality smoking experience while supporting a Good cause.
Good Green is a movement bringing cannabis, responsible consumers and change-making organizations together to create real, sustained progress against the War on Drugs in Black and Brown communities.
L'Orange effects
Reported by real people like you
28 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Euphoric
10% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
7% of people report feeling uplifted
Aroused
7% of people report feeling aroused
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
10% of people say it helps with anxiety
