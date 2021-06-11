About this product
Good Green offers popcorn buds at a great value with our unique three eighths sizing in a variety of Sativa strains. Enjoy a quality smoking experience while supporting a Good cause.
Good Green is a movement bringing cannabis, responsible consumers and change-making organizations together to create real, sustained progress against the War on Drugs in Black and Brown communities.
L'Orange effects
Reported by real people like you
30 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Euphoric
10% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
6% of people report feeling uplifted
Aroused
6% of people report feeling aroused
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
10% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand
Good Green
Good Green is about a desire to fight back against the War on Drugs and its devastating impact on Black and Brown communities in the U.S. The issue is complex. But how we begin to change it—together—does not have to be. We have the green. You have the power to make a responsible choice. Good Green fuels impact investments in nonprofits supporting underserved communities by creating opportunity and change in three key areas: education, employment, and expungement.