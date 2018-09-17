Good Green - Lemon Banana Sherbet Sativa Popcorn
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Good Green offers popcorn buds at a great value with our unique three eighths sizing in a variety of Sativa strains. Enjoy a quality smoking experience while supporting a Good cause.
Good Green is a movement bringing cannabis, responsible consumers and change-making organizations together to create real, sustained progress against the War on Drugs in Black and Brown communities.
Lemon Banana Sherbet effects
Reported by real people like you
18 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
61% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
38% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
