Good Green - Lemon Pie Sativa Popcorn
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Good Green offers popcorn buds at a great value with our unique three eighths sizing in a variety of Sativa strains. Enjoy a quality smoking experience while supporting a Good cause.
Good Green is a movement bringing cannabis, responsible consumers and change-making organizations together to create real, sustained progress against the War on Drugs in Black and Brown communities.
Good Green is a movement bringing cannabis, responsible consumers and change-making organizations together to create real, sustained progress against the War on Drugs in Black and Brown communities.
Lemon Pie effects
Reported by real people like you
32 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
53% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
15% of people say it helps with fatigue
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!