Good Green - Night Terror Indica Popcorn
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Good Green offers popcorn buds at a great value with our unique three eighths sizing in a variety of Indica strains. Enjoy a quality smoking experience while supporting a Good cause.
Good Green is a movement bringing cannabis, responsible consumers and change-making organizations together to create real, sustained progress against the War on Drugs in Black and Brown communities.
Night Terror effects
Reported by real people like you
111 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
48% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
37% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
