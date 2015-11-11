Good Green - Power Kush Hybrid Popcorn
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Good Green offers popcorn buds at a great value with our unique three eighths sizing in a variety of Hybrid strains. Enjoy a quality smoking experience while supporting a Good cause.
Good Green is a movement bringing cannabis, responsible consumers and change-making organizations together to create real, sustained progress against the War on Drugs in Black and Brown communities.
Power Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
92 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
41% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
