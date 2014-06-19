Good Green - Purple Train Wreck Hybrid Popcorn
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Good Green offers popcorn buds at a great value with our unique three eighths sizing in a variety of Hybrid strains. Enjoy a quality smoking experience while supporting a Good cause.
Good Green is a movement bringing cannabis, responsible consumers and change-making organizations together to create real, sustained progress against the War on Drugs in Black and Brown communities.
Purple Trainwreck effects
Reported by real people like you
490 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
