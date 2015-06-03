Good Green - Purple Urkle Indica Popcorn
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Good Green offers popcorn buds at a great value with our unique three eighths sizing in a variety of Indica strains. Enjoy a quality smoking experience while supporting a Good cause.
Good Green is a movement bringing cannabis, responsible consumers and change-making organizations together to create real, sustained progress against the War on Drugs in Black and Brown communities.
Good Green is a movement bringing cannabis, responsible consumers and change-making organizations together to create real, sustained progress against the War on Drugs in Black and Brown communities.
Purple Urkle effects
Reported by real people like you
897 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
60% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
40% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!