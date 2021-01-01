Good Green
Good Green - Sativa Small Flower
About this product
Good Green offers a high value with 1/4oz of small flower across a variety of Sativa strains to fuel our mission. Fight the Good fight.
Good Green is a movement bringing responsible consumers and change-making organizations together to create real, sustained progress against the War on Drugs in Black and Brown communities.
Good Green is a movement bringing responsible consumers and change-making organizations together to create real, sustained progress against the War on Drugs in Black and Brown communities.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!