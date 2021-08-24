Loading…
Good Green - Scout Breath Indica Popcorn

HybridTHC 17%CBD

About this product

Good Green offers popcorn buds at a great value with our unique three eighths sizing in a variety of Indica strains. Enjoy a quality smoking experience while supporting a Good cause.

Good Green is a movement bringing cannabis, responsible consumers and change-making organizations together to create real, sustained progress against the War on Drugs in Black and Brown communities.

Scout Breath effects

5 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
20% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
20% of people report feeling tingly
Relaxed
20% of people report feeling relaxed
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
