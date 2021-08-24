Good Green - Scout Breath Indica Popcorn
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Good Green offers popcorn buds at a great value with our unique three eighths sizing in a variety of Indica strains. Enjoy a quality smoking experience while supporting a Good cause.
Good Green is a movement bringing cannabis, responsible consumers and change-making organizations together to create real, sustained progress against the War on Drugs in Black and Brown communities.
Scout Breath effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Uplifted
20% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
20% of people report feeling tingly
Relaxed
20% of people report feeling relaxed
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
