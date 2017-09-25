Good Green - Sour Banana Sherbet Hybrid Popcorn
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Good Green offers popcorn buds at a great value with our unique three eighths sizing in a variety of Hybrid strains. Enjoy a quality smoking experience while supporting a Good cause.
Good Green is a movement bringing cannabis, responsible consumers and change-making organizations together to create real, sustained progress against the War on Drugs in Black and Brown communities.
Sour Banana Sherbet effects
Reported by real people like you
151 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
