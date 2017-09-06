Good Green - Tahoe Alien Sativa Popcorn
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Good Green offers popcorn buds at a great value with our unique three eighths sizing in a variety of Sativa strains. Enjoy a quality smoking experience while supporting a Good cause.
Good Green is a movement bringing cannabis, responsible consumers and change-making organizations together to create real, sustained progress against the War on Drugs in Black and Brown communities.
Tahoe Alien effects
Reported by real people like you
45 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
37% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
