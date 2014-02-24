Tangerine Haze is a sativa-dominant hybrid that is treasured for its distinct citrus smell and taste. This clone-only sativa originated in the Netherlands with the union of G13 Haze and NYC Diesel, and since then its popularity has spread to Canada, Colorado, and the West Coast. The zesty tangerine aroma accented with floral notes may be the hallmark of this strain, but its elevating, stress-relieving effects are also cherished by patients and recreational consumers. Tangerine Haze is a top-choice for daytime enjoyment, as its effects stimulate the mind and allow functionality. Growers recommend a 65-day flowering period for Tangerine Haze, when its citrus flavor peaks.