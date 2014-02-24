Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Good Green - Tangerine Haze Hybrid Popcorn

by Good Green
HybridTHC 17%CBD
Strain rating:

About this product

Good Green offers popcorn buds at a great value with our unique three eighths sizing in a variety of Hybrid strains. Enjoy a quality smoking experience while supporting a Good cause.

Good Green is a movement bringing cannabis, responsible consumers and change-making organizations together to create real, sustained progress against the War on Drugs in Black and Brown communities.

About this strain

Picture of Tangerine Haze
Tangerine Haze

Tangerine Haze is a sativa-dominant hybrid that is treasured for its distinct citrus smell and taste. This clone-only sativa originated in the Netherlands with the union of G13 Haze and NYC Diesel, and since then its popularity has spread to Canada, Colorado, and the West Coast. The zesty tangerine aroma accented with floral notes may be the hallmark of this strain, but its elevating, stress-relieving effects are also cherished by patients and recreational consumers. Tangerine Haze is a top-choice for daytime enjoyment, as its effects stimulate the mind and allow functionality. Growers recommend a 65-day flowering period for Tangerine Haze, when its citrus flavor peaks.

Tangerine Haze effects

Reported by real people like you
167 people told us about effects:
Happy
73% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
64% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
58% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Good Green
Good Green
Shop products
Good Green is about a desire to fight back against the War on Drugs and its devastating impact on Black and Brown communities in the U.S. The issue is complex. But how we begin to change it—together—does not have to be. We have the green. You have the power to make a responsible choice. Good Green fuels impact investments in nonprofits supporting underserved communities by creating opportunity and change in three key areas: education, employment, and expungement.

Good Green offers popcorn flower in a variety of Sativa, Hybrid, and Indica strains to help fuel our mission. Fight the Good fight.