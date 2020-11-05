Good Green - Triple Chocolate Chip Indica Popcorn
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Good Green offers popcorn buds at a great value with our unique three eighths sizing in a variety of Indica strains. Enjoy a quality smoking experience while supporting a Good cause.
Good Green is a movement bringing cannabis, responsible consumers and change-making organizations together to create real, sustained progress against the War on Drugs in Black and Brown communities.
Triple Chocolate Chip effects
Reported by real people like you
34 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
41% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
29% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
8% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
8% of people say it helps with anxiety
