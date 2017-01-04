Good Green - Venom OG Indica Popcorn
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Good Green offers popcorn buds at a great value with our unique three eighths sizing in a variety of Indica strains. Enjoy a quality smoking experience while supporting a Good cause.
Good Green is a movement bringing cannabis, responsible consumers and change-making organizations together to create real, sustained progress against the War on Drugs in Black and Brown communities.
Venom OG effects
Reported by real people like you
210 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
34% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!