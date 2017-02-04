Good Green - White OG Indica Popcorn
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Good Green offers popcorn buds at a great value with our unique three eighths sizing in a variety of Indica strains. Enjoy a quality smoking experience while supporting a Good cause.
Good Green is a movement bringing cannabis, responsible consumers and change-making organizations together to create real, sustained progress against the War on Drugs in Black and Brown communities.
White OG effects
Reported by real people like you
72 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
65% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
