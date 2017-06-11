Good Green - WiFi OG Hybrid Popcorn
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Good Green offers popcorn buds at a great value with our unique three eighths sizing in a variety of Hybrid strains. Enjoy a quality smoking experience while supporting a Good cause.
Good Green is a movement bringing cannabis, responsible consumers and change-making organizations together to create real, sustained progress against the War on Drugs in Black and Brown communities.
White Fire OG effects
Reported by real people like you
706 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
34% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
