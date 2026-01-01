About this product
"This is baby-making weed. This that Barry White, turn out the lights, will-they-won’t-they weed. (They will.) Invite your crush over for a “tv binge” and try it together— you'll be making out so hard you’ll forget to hit the “still watching” button.
Yummy passionfruit (the flirtiest flavor out there) makes every kiss even sweeter. Just one taste and... well, we can’t say the rest here. Use your imagination. Wink wink. Thank us later."
Yummy passionfruit (the flirtiest flavor out there) makes every kiss even sweeter. Just one taste and... well, we can’t say the rest here. Use your imagination. Wink wink. Thank us later."
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
"This is baby-making weed. This that Barry White, turn out the lights, will-they-won’t-they weed. (They will.) Invite your crush over for a “tv binge” and try it together— you'll be making out so hard you’ll forget to hit the “still watching” button.
Yummy passionfruit (the flirtiest flavor out there) makes every kiss even sweeter. Just one taste and... well, we can’t say the rest here. Use your imagination. Wink wink. Thank us later."
Yummy passionfruit (the flirtiest flavor out there) makes every kiss even sweeter. Just one taste and... well, we can’t say the rest here. Use your imagination. Wink wink. Thank us later."
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Good News
CANNABIS FOR NEXT LEVEL EVERYTHING.
Available in Gummies, Vape Pens, Pre-rolls and Cartridges.
Available in Gummies, Vape Pens, Pre-rolls and Cartridges.
Notice a problem?Report this item