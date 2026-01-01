About this product
Sweet troches for when you need some relief and balance. Consistently dosed, convenient, and always super discreet.
Good News Live Resin Sweet Troches provide a more nuanced experience, thanks to the inclusion of cannabinoids and terpenes within our live resin oil (think of THC as the main aspect of a dish and the cannabinoids and terpenes are the seasoning that gives it unique flavors).
100mg THC per package (10 troches total)
We couldn't find this item at any stores nearby.
Sweet troches for when you need some relief and balance. Consistently dosed, convenient, and always super discreet.
About this brand
Good News
CANNABIS FOR NEXT LEVEL EVERYTHING.
Available in Gummies, Vape Pens, Pre-rolls and Cartridges.
