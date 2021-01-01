Good News
Brunch Orange Disposable Pen 300mg
Product rating:
About this product
Choose your moment.
Our 300mg disposable vape pens are flavorful and ready to use right off the shelf. More discreet than a joint and faster-acting than edibles*, they’re the perfect accessory for moments with friends.
BRUNCH like a boss’ boss’ boss’ boss
Get the crew “together”, order everything and weekend in style.
*Individual results may vary
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!