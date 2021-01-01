Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Good News

Good News

Brunch Orange Disposable Pen 300mg

Product rating:

About this product

Choose your moment.
Our 300mg disposable vape pens are flavorful and ready to use right off the shelf. More discreet than a joint and faster-acting than edibles*, they’re the perfect accessory for moments with friends.

BRUNCH like a boss’ boss’ boss’ boss

Get the crew “together”, order everything and weekend in style.

*Individual results may vary
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!