About this product
Celebrating? Put this fast-acting sour lemon gummy on the guest list. This sativa is the perfect party partner for those who hate to wait. Whatever the occasion is, this sativa just RSVP’d yes. Individual results may vary.
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About this product
Celebrating? Put this fast-acting sour lemon gummy on the guest list. This sativa is the perfect party partner for those who hate to wait. Whatever the occasion is, this sativa just RSVP’d yes. Individual results may vary.
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CANNABIS FOR NEXT LEVEL EVERYTHING.
Available in Gummies, Vape Pens or Cartridges and Pre-rolls.
Available in Gummies, Vape Pens or Cartridges and Pre-rolls.
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