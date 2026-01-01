About this product
We’re not here for a slow fade. This sour blueberry CBN bedtime gummy goes from tongue-tingling to eyelid-drooping in minutes. Whether it’s a power nap or a full-send to dreamland, Fast Asleep will have you drowsy on demand. Individual results may vary.
Fast Asleep Sour Blueberry CBN 1:2 Fast-Acting Gummies 200mg (20ct) Indica
by Good News
GummiesTHC -CBD -
Fast Asleep Sour Blueberry CBN 1:2 Fast-Acting Gummies 200mg (20ct) Indica
by Good News
GummiesTHC -CBD -
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About this product
We’re not here for a slow fade. This sour blueberry CBN bedtime gummy goes from tongue-tingling to eyelid-drooping in minutes. Whether it’s a power nap or a full-send to dreamland, Fast Asleep will have you drowsy on demand. Individual results may vary.
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About this brand
Good News
CANNABIS FOR NEXT LEVEL EVERYTHING.
Available in Gummies, Vape Pens or Cartridges and Pre-rolls.
Available in Gummies, Vape Pens or Cartridges and Pre-rolls.
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