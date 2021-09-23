Chew & swallow, good times follow.

Our gummies are consistently dosed, convenient, and always super discreet. No matter what the occasion, Good News gummies were created to help elevate it.*



Find your FRIYAY, any day.



With the right friends, any day can be Friyay. Seize the yay.



*Individual results may vary



10 pack, 100mg THC

1.1oz (30g)

10mg THC per serving (per gummy)