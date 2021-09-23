About this product
Chew & swallow, good times follow.
Our gummies are consistently dosed, convenient, and always super discreet. No matter what the occasion, Good News gummies were created to help elevate it.*
Find your FRIYAY, any day.
With the right friends, any day can be Friyay. Seize the yay.
*Individual results may vary
10 pack, 100mg THC
1.1oz (30g)
10mg THC per serving (per gummy)
About this brand
Good News
Good News is cannabis for great moments with friends.
Visit your dispensary for shorties, vapes and gummies designed with indica, hybrid or sativa strains for different social mindsets.
