Chew & swallow, good times follow. Our gummies are consistently dosed, convenient, and always super discreet. No matter what the occasion, Good News gummies were created to help elevate it.* Available for a limited-time-only! Strawberry sativa Game Time gummies



5 gummies; 10mg THC per gummy, 50mg THC per pack



Make the Game Time decision and turn your show into an encore.



*Individual results may vary



Product Details (right side of page)



Need to make sure this is 50mg



Onset time: 30-90 minutes



Duration: 1-6 hours or longer