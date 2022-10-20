About this product
*Chew & swallow, good times follow*
Our gummies are consistently dosed, convenient, and always super discreet. No matter what the occasion, Good News gummies were created to help elevate it.*
--
Legendary stories start with VEGAS.
It’s time to go all in on your night out. Legendary stories start with Vegas.
--
*Individual results may vary
--
10 pack, 100mg THC
1.1oz (30g)
10mg THC per serving (per gummy)
Our gummies are consistently dosed, convenient, and always super discreet. No matter what the occasion, Good News gummies were created to help elevate it.*
--
Legendary stories start with VEGAS.
It’s time to go all in on your night out. Legendary stories start with Vegas.
--
*Individual results may vary
--
10 pack, 100mg THC
1.1oz (30g)
10mg THC per serving (per gummy)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Good News
Good News is cannabis for great moments with friends.
Visit your dispensary for shorties, vapes and gummies designed with indica, hybrid or sativa strains for different social mindsets.
Visit your dispensary for shorties, vapes and gummies designed with indica, hybrid or sativa strains for different social mindsets.