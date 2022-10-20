*Chew & swallow, good times follow*

Our gummies are consistently dosed, convenient, and always super discreet. No matter what the occasion, Good News gummies were created to help elevate it.*

--

Legendary stories start with VEGAS.

It’s time to go all in on your night out. Legendary stories start with Vegas.

--

*Individual results may vary

--

10 pack, 100mg THC

1.1oz (30g)

10mg THC per serving (per gummy)