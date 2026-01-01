About this product
No buffering, all buzz: the THC and CBG in this sour apple gummy help you speed past the loading screen and launch straight into boss mode. Pop one and press start — it’s game time. Individual results may vary.
Instant Play Sour Apple CBG 1:2 Fast-Acting Gummies 200mg (20ct) Hybrid
by Good News
GummiesTHC -CBD -
Instant Play Sour Apple CBG 1:2 Fast-Acting Gummies 200mg (20ct) Hybrid
by Good News
GummiesTHC -CBD -
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About this product
No buffering, all buzz: the THC and CBG in this sour apple gummy help you speed past the loading screen and launch straight into boss mode. Pop one and press start — it’s game time. Individual results may vary.
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About this brand
Good News
CANNABIS FOR NEXT LEVEL EVERYTHING.
Available in Gummies, Vape Pens or Cartridges and Pre-rolls.
Available in Gummies, Vape Pens or Cartridges and Pre-rolls.
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