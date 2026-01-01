Sweet troches for when you need a little lift or pep in your step. Consistently dosed, convenient, and always super discreet.



Good News Live Resin Sweet Troches provide a more nuanced experience, thanks to the inclusion of cannabinoids and terpenes within our live resin oil (think of THC as the main aspect of a dish and the cannabinoids and terpenes are the seasoning that gives it unique flavors).



100mg THC per package (10 troches total)