About this product
Fun shouldn't take forever to kick in. Give your night a head start with a high that doesn’t keep you waiting — this THCv-forward sour watermelon gummy will have you buzzing in five to fifteen minutes. Individual results may vary.
Pre-Game Sour Watermelon THCv 1:2 Fast-Acting Gummies 200mg (20ct) Sativa
by Good News
GummiesTHC -CBD -
Pre-Game Sour Watermelon THCv 1:2 Fast-Acting Gummies 200mg (20ct) Sativa
by Good News
GummiesTHC -CBD -
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About this product
Fun shouldn't take forever to kick in. Give your night a head start with a high that doesn’t keep you waiting — this THCv-forward sour watermelon gummy will have you buzzing in five to fifteen minutes. Individual results may vary.
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About this brand
Good News
CANNABIS FOR NEXT LEVEL EVERYTHING.
Available in Gummies, Vape Pens or Cartridges and Pre-rolls.
Available in Gummies, Vape Pens or Cartridges and Pre-rolls.
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