Good Organics Pink Lemonade is our take on a classic hard lemonade—each 12oz bottle infused with 100mg of Delta 9 THC + 1mg THCp for a refreshing and reliable lift. With a crisp, citrus-forward flavor and smooth finish, this infused lemonade is built for backyard hangs, daytime resets, or unwinding after hours. Shake well, pour chilled, and let the vibes unfold.
• 100mg Delta 9 THC + 1mg THCP per bottle • Non-alcoholic, vegan, and crafted for clean sipping • Chill before serving—best poured over ice • Perfect for pre-roll pairings, mocktail mixers, or solo slow-downs • Farm Bill compliant and batch-tested
Rooted in nature and activated by science, Good Organics crafts premium plant-based wellness products made with naturally derived ingredients. From infused gummies and functional beverages to topicals, tinctures, and softgels, every product is thoughtfully formulated to support balance, ease, and everyday well-being.
Our collection includes hemp-derived cannabinoids like Delta-9 THC, CBD, and CBG—all tested for quality and purity. Whether you're seeking calm, clarity, or comfort, Good Organics delivers dependable experiences you can feel good about.
We’re proudly woman-founded, family-owned, and committed to transparency, sustainability, and the power of good.