Ready to unwind without losing your focus? Meet our USDA Certified Organic Raspberry Lemonade Full Spectrum Gummies.



Packed with 25mg of full spectrum CBD and 1mg of Delta-9 THC, these gummies are your go-to for stress relief while staying sharp. Perfect for your workday or tackling finals stress, keep them handy to brighten your day or give yourself an extra boost.



From seed to final product, we prioritize quality and goodness at every step of our process. Our unique extraction and flavoring technique ensures a rich cannabinoid profile and minimal hempy aftertaste, so you can savor the full spectrum experience.

