750mg CBD per jar Full Spectrum Raspberry Lemonade Gummies

by Good Organics
THC —CBD —
About this product

Ready to unwind without losing your focus? Meet our USDA Certified Organic Raspberry Lemonade Full Spectrum Gummies.

Packed with 25mg of full spectrum CBD and 1mg of Delta-9 THC, these gummies are your go-to for stress relief while staying sharp. Perfect for your workday or tackling finals stress, keep them handy to brighten your day or give yourself an extra boost.

From seed to final product, we prioritize quality and goodness at every step of our process. Our unique extraction and flavoring technique ensures a rich cannabinoid profile and minimal hempy aftertaste, so you can savor the full spectrum experience.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Good Organics
Good Organics
At Good Organics, we're committed to offering a thoughtfully curated selection of organic, vegan, and sustainably sourced products designed to enhance your well-being holistically. From our CBD and hemp-derived solutions to our high-quality skincare and haircare lines, each item is crafted with meticulous attention to purity and potency. We believe in harnessing the natural power of plants to nourish and rejuvenate - empowering you to embrace a lifestyle of harmony and vitality. Discover a new standard of wellness with Good Organics.
