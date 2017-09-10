Elevate your day with Banana Punch Cake, a bold, sativa-dominant THCA flower packed with over 28% THCA and 32% total cannabinoids. Indoor-grown and third-party tested, this cultivar brings punchy fruit flavor with smooth, euphoric energy—ideal for daytime use, creative flow, or an elevated social buzz.
Infused with a standout terpene profile led by β-caryophyllene, limonene, and myrcene, expect flavor notes of baked banana, lemon zest, warm spice, and a faint floral whisper of chamomile and magnolia.
Rooted in nature and activated by science, Good Organics crafts premium plant-based wellness products made with naturally derived ingredients. From infused gummies and functional beverages to topicals, tinctures, and softgels, every product is thoughtfully formulated to support balance, ease, and everyday well-being.
Our collection includes hemp-derived cannabinoids like Delta-9 THC, CBD, and CBG—all tested for quality and purity. Whether you're seeking calm, clarity, or comfort, Good Organics delivers dependable experiences you can feel good about.
We’re proudly woman-founded, family-owned, and committed to transparency, sustainability, and the power of good.