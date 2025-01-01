When you want the most from your Delta 9 experience, reach for our 30mg Assorted Flavor Gummies. Each piece is infused with 30mg of hemp-derived Delta 9 THC—crafted for seasoned users who need a bold, longer-lasting lift. Inside every jar, you'll get 30 potent gummies (900mg total) in a flavor-packed rotation of Blue Raspberry, and Strawberry. Whether you're looking to fully unwind, spark a creative groove, or ride the wave deeper, this is your go-to option for max chill with clean ingredients.

