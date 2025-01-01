Our Tropical Punch Delta 9 THC Syrup delivers bold tropical flavor with a clean, hemp-derived Delta 9 experience. Each teaspoon serving provides 17.5mg of THC, allowing for precise, customizable dosing—perfect for mixing into beverages or taking solo. With a fast-acting, water-based formula, this syrup offers smooth elevation without the harshness of alcohol or artificial additives. Whether you're winding down at the end of the day or elevating a low-key social night, this syrup is made to fit your lifestyle—consciously formulated, vegan-friendly, and infused with real terpenes for added depth.
Rooted in nature and activated by science, Good Organics crafts premium plant-based wellness products made with naturally derived ingredients. From infused gummies and functional beverages to topicals, tinctures, and softgels, every product is thoughtfully formulated to support balance, ease, and everyday well-being.
Our collection includes hemp-derived cannabinoids like Delta-9 THC, CBD, and CBG—all tested for quality and purity. Whether you're seeking calm, clarity, or comfort, Good Organics delivers dependable experiences you can feel good about.
We’re proudly woman-founded, family-owned, and committed to transparency, sustainability, and the power of good.