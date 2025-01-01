Double Cherry Pie is a rich, dessert-like indica strain delivering a smooth, full-body experience and sweet cherry-pastry flavor. With a potent 34% THCA, this flower is perfect for nighttime use, recovery routines, or winding down in style. Indoor-grown and hand-trimmed, every nug is aromatic, resin-rich, and meticulously cured to preserve potency and terpene integrity.
Whether you're seeking deep relaxation, mood reset, or a flavorful nightcap, Double Cherry Pie delivers a luxurious, top-shelf finish.
Double Cherry Pie is a rich, dessert-like indica strain delivering a smooth, full-body experience and sweet cherry-pastry flavor. With a potent 34% THCA, this flower is perfect for nighttime use, recovery routines, or winding down in style. Indoor-grown and hand-trimmed, every nug is aromatic, resin-rich, and meticulously cured to preserve potency and terpene integrity.
Whether you're seeking deep relaxation, mood reset, or a flavorful nightcap, Double Cherry Pie delivers a luxurious, top-shelf finish.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Rooted in nature and activated by science, Good Organics crafts premium plant-based wellness products made with naturally derived ingredients. From infused gummies and functional beverages to topicals, tinctures, and softgels, every product is thoughtfully formulated to support balance, ease, and everyday well-being.
Our collection includes hemp-derived cannabinoids like Delta-9 THC, CBD, and CBG—all tested for quality and purity. Whether you're seeking calm, clarity, or comfort, Good Organics delivers dependable experiences you can feel good about.
We’re proudly woman-founded, family-owned, and committed to transparency, sustainability, and the power of good.