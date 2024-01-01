Good Organics' Organic 1000mg CBD Salve, is infused with the soothing essence of Lavender and Eucalyptus. Crafted with care, this potent blend offers targeted relief for sore muscles and joints, providing a natural solution for your wellness needs. Made with premium organic ingredients, our salve delivers the purest form of CBD, promoting relaxation and rejuvenation with every application.
• Premium-grade Organic 1000mg CBD Salve • Infused with Lavender and Eucalyptus for Relaxing Sensation • Specifically Formulated for Targeted Relief on Sore Muscles and Joints • Crafted with Care using Organic Ingredients for Optimal Potency
Experience the calming benefits of Lavender and the invigorating touch of Eucalyptus in a formula designed to soothe your body and elevate your senses.
This formulation is also available in our 500mg strength. Try them today.
At Good Organics, we're committed to offering a thoughtfully curated selection of organic, vegan, and sustainably sourced products designed to enhance your well-being holistically. From our CBD and hemp-derived solutions to our high-quality skincare and haircare lines, each item is crafted with meticulous attention to purity and potency. We believe in harnessing the natural power of plants to nourish and rejuvenate - empowering you to embrace a lifestyle of harmony and vitality. Discover a new standard of wellness with Good Organics.