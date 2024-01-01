Experience the potency of Good Organics CBG + CBD Tincture, a fusion of two powerful hemp-derived compounds crafted to promote balance within the body. CBG, revered as the 'mother of all cannabinoids,' harmonizes with CBD to elevate mental clarity and physical well-being synergistically.



• USDA Certified Organic Full Spectrum formula

• Tranquil Mint flavor for a refreshing taste

• Each bottle contains 450mg of CBD and 450mg of CBG

• Potent blend of cannabinoids for comprehensive wellness support

• Extracted from premium organic hemp for purity and potency

• Non-GMO, vegan, and free from artificial additives

• Third-party lab tested for quality and safety assurance



Unlock holistic wellness with our USDA Certified Organic Full Spectrum CBD + CBG Tincture in Tranquil Mint flavor. Elevate your experience, naturally.

