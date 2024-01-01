Experience the potency of Good Organics CBG + CBD Tincture, a fusion of two powerful hemp-derived compounds crafted to promote balance within the body. CBG, revered as the 'mother of all cannabinoids,' harmonizes with CBD to elevate mental clarity and physical well-being synergistically.
• USDA Certified Organic Full Spectrum formula • Tranquil Mint flavor for a refreshing taste • Each bottle contains 450mg of CBD and 450mg of CBG • Potent blend of cannabinoids for comprehensive wellness support • Extracted from premium organic hemp for purity and potency • Non-GMO, vegan, and free from artificial additives • Third-party lab tested for quality and safety assurance
Unlock holistic wellness with our USDA Certified Organic Full Spectrum CBD + CBG Tincture in Tranquil Mint flavor. Elevate your experience, naturally.
At Good Organics, we're committed to offering a thoughtfully curated selection of organic, vegan, and sustainably sourced products designed to enhance your well-being holistically. From our CBD and hemp-derived solutions to our high-quality skincare and haircare lines, each item is crafted with meticulous attention to purity and potency. We believe in harnessing the natural power of plants to nourish and rejuvenate - empowering you to embrace a lifestyle of harmony and vitality. Discover a new standard of wellness with Good Organics.