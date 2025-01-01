About this product
Modified Bananas – THCA Flower (Indica-Dominant | 40% THCA)
Sink into serenity with Modified Bananas, a high-potency, indica-dominant THCA flower cultivated for deep relaxation and euphoric calm. With an impressive 40% THCA, this premium hemp-derived strain is ideal for evening use or anytime you want to unwind fully—mind and body.
Known for its creamy, tropical undertones with a funky twist, Modified Bananas delivers a bold flavor and smooth finish that sets it apart. Whether you're elevating a quiet night in or simply slowing things down, this flower offers a powerful, flavorful escape.
Strain Details
Type: Indica-Dominant
THCA Content: 40%
Flavor Notes: Ripe banana, diesel, earthy cream
Experience: Relaxing, euphoric, deeply calming
Best For: Evening use, stress relief, end-of-day recovery
Nug Size: Large
Why It Stands Out
🌿 Hemp-derived and Farm Bill compliant
🔥 High-THCA content for maximum potency when activated (heated)
🧪 Third-party tested for purity and safety
🚫 No additives or sprayed distillate—just clean flower
Note: THCA is non-psychoactive in its raw form, but converts to THC when heated. This product is intended for adults 21+ and may cause intoxicating effects when used. Keep out of reach of children and pets.
Fulfillment
About this brand
Good Organics
Rooted in nature and activated by science, Good Organics crafts premium plant-based wellness products made with naturally derived ingredients. From infused gummies and functional beverages to topicals, tinctures, and softgels, every product is thoughtfully formulated to support balance, ease, and everyday well-being.
Our collection includes hemp-derived cannabinoids like Delta-9 THC, CBD, and CBG—all tested for quality and purity. Whether you're seeking calm, clarity, or comfort, Good Organics delivers dependable experiences you can feel good about.
We’re proudly woman-founded, family-owned, and committed to transparency, sustainability, and the power of good.
License(s)
- GA, US: 13_7912
