Modified Bananas – THCA Flower (Indica-Dominant | 40% THCA)



Sink into serenity with Modified Bananas, a high-potency, indica-dominant THCA flower cultivated for deep relaxation and euphoric calm. With an impressive 40% THCA, this premium hemp-derived strain is ideal for evening use or anytime you want to unwind fully—mind and body.



Known for its creamy, tropical undertones with a funky twist, Modified Bananas delivers a bold flavor and smooth finish that sets it apart. Whether you're elevating a quiet night in or simply slowing things down, this flower offers a powerful, flavorful escape.



Strain Details



Type: Indica-Dominant



THCA Content: 40%



Flavor Notes: Ripe banana, diesel, earthy cream



Experience: Relaxing, euphoric, deeply calming



Best For: Evening use, stress relief, end-of-day recovery



Nug Size: Large



Why It Stands Out



🌿 Hemp-derived and Farm Bill compliant

🔥 High-THCA content for maximum potency when activated (heated)

🧪 Third-party tested for purity and safety

🚫 No additives or sprayed distillate—just clean flower



Note: THCA is non-psychoactive in its raw form, but converts to THC when heated. This product is intended for adults 21+ and may cause intoxicating effects when used. Keep out of reach of children and pets.

