Serene Citrus Oil Tinture 900mg CBD 75mg THC

by Good Organics
THC —CBD —
About this product

CBD + Delta 9 THC Blend for Enduring Bliss:CBD + Delta 9 THC blend for enduring bliss.
Full Spectrum Extract for Rich Profile:Full spectrum extract for a rich profile of cannabinoids and terpenes.

Versatile MCT Oil Base:Enjoy by mouth or add to tea/smoothie with the versatile MCT oil base.

Refreshing Citrus Flavor with Essential Oils:Refreshing citrus flavor with essential oils and a touch of stevia.

Rigorous Independent Lab Testing:Rigorous independent lab testing ensures high standards.

Farm Bill Regulations Adherence:Adheres to Farm Bill regulations, with awareness of potential law variations.

No product reviews
About this brand

Logo for the brand Good Organics
Good Organics
At Good Organics, we're committed to offering a thoughtfully curated selection of organic, vegan, and sustainably sourced products designed to enhance your well-being holistically. From our CBD and hemp-derived solutions to our high-quality skincare and haircare lines, each item is crafted with meticulous attention to purity and potency. We believe in harnessing the natural power of plants to nourish and rejuvenate - empowering you to embrace a lifestyle of harmony and vitality. Discover a new standard of wellness with Good Organics.
