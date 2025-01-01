SoHo Cakes is an exotic hybrid cultivar that balances mood elevation with mellow relaxation. With 34% THCA, this indoor-grown flower delivers a velvety smooth inhale and a terpene profile rich in β-Caryophyllene, δ-Limonene, and α-Humulene. Expect citrus and cinnamon notes layered with chamomile and hops—aromas that invite you in and effects that help you stay there.
Whether you're winding down a high-energy day or seeking focus without the fog, SoHo Cakes is crafted for those who love clarity with a flavorful kick.
Rooted in nature and activated by science, Good Organics crafts premium plant-based wellness products made with naturally derived ingredients. From infused gummies and functional beverages to topicals, tinctures, and softgels, every product is thoughtfully formulated to support balance, ease, and everyday well-being.
Our collection includes hemp-derived cannabinoids like Delta-9 THC, CBD, and CBG—all tested for quality and purity. Whether you're seeking calm, clarity, or comfort, Good Organics delivers dependable experiences you can feel good about.
We’re proudly woman-founded, family-owned, and committed to transparency, sustainability, and the power of good.