SoHo Cakes is an exotic hybrid cultivar that balances mood elevation with mellow relaxation. With 34% THCA, this indoor-grown flower delivers a velvety smooth inhale and a terpene profile rich in β-Caryophyllene, δ-Limonene, and α-Humulene. Expect citrus and cinnamon notes layered with chamomile and hops—aromas that invite you in and effects that help you stay there.



Whether you're winding down a high-energy day or seeking focus without the fog, SoHo Cakes is crafted for those who love clarity with a flavorful kick.

