Dive into a tropical paradise with our newest creation - TropiCanna Mixed Flavor Delta 9 THC Gummies. Crafted with care and precision, each gummy is a burst of sunshine and flavor, delivering the perfect blend of relaxation and refreshment with 25mg of CBD, 5mg of THC.



Indulge your senses with a tantalizing trio of flavors - luscious Pineapple, zesty Orange, and tangy Blueberry Lemonade. This vibrant fusion of tastes takes your taste buds on a journey to the tropics, leaving you craving more with every bite.



Our Delta 9 THC gummies are available in multiple flavors: cherry lime (5mg), blackberry lime (10mg) and TropiCanna mixed flavor "pineapple, orange, blueberry lemonade" (5mg), mixed berry (30mg), and many more options via www.good-organics.com



Key Product Highlights



Simple, vegan, and gluten-free

25mg of CBD, 5mg of Delta 9 THC



• Farm Bill Compliant

• Hemp-derived and no artificial cannabinoids

• Potent formula crafted to support relaxation and chill vibes

• Sourced From 100% USA-Grown, Non-GMO Hemp, Lab Tested



Rest assured, our gummies are made from 100% USA-grown, non-GMO hemp, ensuring a safe, effective, and pure product free from synthetics, contaminants, or carcinogens. But don't just take our word for it – all our products undergo rigorous testing by a third-party, ISO-accredited lab. Each jar of Gummies comes with a QR code linking to our internal lab reports on the raw CBD oil and third-party testing results on the finished product, so you can verify the purity and quality of our gummies yourself.

